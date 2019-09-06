Ohio Universities Partner to Help Students Commercialize Research

  • photo of University of Akron
    Kent State and the University of Akron are among the many universities in the partnership.
    UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Ohio's public universities are teaming up to create one simplified process for students and staff to commercialize their research and inventions. Leaders believe this will bring Ohio national attraction for entrepreneurship.

The partnership among the state's public universities will create a set of guiding principles so researchers can take their work and inventions to the marketplace.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said there are many universities around the country that do this well.

"But I don't believe there's a state in terms of having a simplified, easy to understand, transparent process across our entire state system."

Husted said what’s being called the Intellectual Property Promise will result in more jobs and investment in Ohio.

