Ohio Turns to Artificial Intelligence To Eliminate Red Tape

The state of Ohio is going high-tech to weed out overly burdensome red tape. An agency is using an artificial intelligence program to sift through hundreds of thousands of regulations. 

The A.I. program will sort and analyze data collected from every page of Ohio's laws and administrative code.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says this will streamline a job that would take humans months or years to accomplish.

"Ohio has been writing laws and regulations for over 200 years and nobody has really gone in and cleaned out all of the clutter," Husted said.

This is a project through the Ohio Common Sense Initiative which is designed to cut down on regulations.  

Husted says the cost is capped at $1.2 million but is expected to cost less and end up saving money in the long run.

