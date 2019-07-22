Ohio Tobacco Buying Age and Other Parts of the State Budget Not Yet in Effect

After the House and Senate couldn’t agree on a new state budget, lawmakers operated on a temporary spending plan.

Now that a permanent two-year budget is in place, agencies can operate with certainty and know the amount of money they have to do the business of the state.

But it doesn’t mean every item in the budget is in effect now.

Some provisions may take 90 days to go into effect

Though it took an extra 17 days to get it enacted, Gov. Mike DeWine called this spending plan “visionary,” as it helps workers and young people and addresses infrastructure and clean water.

“The budget that I signed is a budget that really invests in the future of the state of Ohio,” he said.

But some provisions won’t go into effect for 90 days. One is that anyone younger than 21 years old is banned from buying tobacco products. No one will be grandfathered in when it takes effect in mid-October.

And some school and social services provisions won’t take effect immediately either. For instance, a requirement for all high-poverty school districts to provide breakfasts will be phased in over three years.