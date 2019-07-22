Ohio Tobacco Buying Age and Other Parts of the State Budget Not Yet in Effect

By 28 minutes ago
  • photo of statehouse building
    Not every part of the state's new two-year budget is effect. Some provisions will become effective within months or even years.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

After the House and Senate couldn’t agree on a new state budget, lawmakers operated on a temporary spending plan

Now that a permanent two-year budget is in place, agencies can operate with certainty and know the amount of money they have to do the business of the state.

But it doesn’t mean every item in the budget is in effect now. 

Though it took an extra 17 days to get it enacted, Gov. Mike DeWine called this spending plan “visionary,” as it helps workers and young people and addresses infrastructure and clean water. 

“The budget that I signed is a budget that really invests in the future of the state of Ohio,” he said.

But some provisions won’t go into effect for 90 days. One is that anyone younger than 21 years old is banned from buying tobacco products. No one will be grandfathered in when it takes effect in mid-October.

And some school and social services provisions won’t take effect immediately either. For instance, a requirement for all high-poverty school districts to provide breakfasts will be phased in over three years.

Tags: 
State budget
Gov. Mike DeWine
tobacco

Related Content

Gov. DeWine's Medicaid Vetoes Affect Pharmacy Benefit Managers

By Jul 19, 2019
photo of governor Mike DeWine
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Many of Gov. Mike DeWine’s 25 budget vetoes had to do with changes to Ohio’s Medicaid system. And part of that involves the two pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, the state uses as middlemen between Medicaid and pharmacists. The budget tries to rein in overspending on prescription drugs by moving to one single state-controlled PBM.

Ohio Rep. Jim Butler Is Dissapointed with Medicaid Vetoes in State Budget

By Jul 19, 2019
photo of Rep. Jim Butler
OHIO STATEHOUSE

Nearly half of the 25 vetoes that Gov. Mike DeWine issued when he signed the two-year state budget deal with health care and Medicaid, which is the state’s largest program. A member of the conference committee that worked on the compromise budget deal isn’t happy with those rejections.

Ohio House Passes Bill Legalizing Hemp Cultivation

By Jul 18, 2019
a photo of a store selling CBD oils
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Most of the attention on lawmakers focused on their approval of a state budget 17 days after the deadline. But they also passed a bill to decriminalize hemp and license its cultivation.

Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler said Ohio is one of a handful of states that hasn’t allowed hemp cultivation. 

“It is imperative that Ohio moves quickly so that our farmers can take advantage of a domestic hemp marketplace and catch up with our neighboring states,” he said.

Gov. DeWine Sets Strategy for Clean Lake Erie Funding

By Jul 18, 2019
a photo of Lake Erie shoreline
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Now that the budget is signed, Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s already thinking about how to pay for water quality in Lake Erie after that two-year budget cycle ends.

DeWine wanted to front-load funding for clean Lake Erie initiatives by creating the H2Ohio Fund and putting $900 million in for the next decade.

Instead, lawmakers put $172 million in for the next two years. DeWine said he wants to take any surplus funds, which have been going to the state’s rainy day fund, and put those funds towards Lake Erie.