Ohio Toasts New Voter Registration Initiative With Craft Breweries

By 1 hour ago
  • Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Seventh Son Brewery and Rhinegeist Brewery for new collaboration toast
    Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Seventh Son Brewery and Rhinegeist Brewery for new collaboration toast
    Office of Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Originally published on July 15, 2020 3:22 pm

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's top elections official, is working with craft breweries to help increase the number of registered voters in Ohio. He says this is just one way to reach eligible voters.

More than 30 craft breweries in Ohio are working with the initiative to ramp up voter registration. The beer companies will put labels on their cans and bottles that direct people to a link where they can register online.

LaRose says Ohio's registration rate of 8 million people out of 11 million is pretty good but says the state can do better.

"We want to get these out into the hands of Ohio's responsible, over 21, beer consumers and make sure that they're able to start taking advantage of this messaging right away," says LaRose.

The secretary of state was asked about other initiatives that could expand voter access, such as postage paid absentee ballots. LaRose says he supports that move but needs legislative approval.

House Democrats argue LaRose can carry out that order on his own.

"The federal CARES Act gave the states money to run elections under extreme pandemic conditions, including for paying return postage for ballots and applications. The Ohio Controlling Board broadly authorized LaRose to spend that federal money. There is no obstacle here," said Rep. Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) in a written statement.

LaRose says allowing absentee ballots to be requested online and increasing ballot drop-off boxes are other proposals he supports but says he needs lawmakers to back those as well. He says carrying out these types of orders without legislative approval can make the state vulnerable to lawsuits.

The deadline to register to vote for the November general election is October 5.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
2020 election
voter registration
Frank LaRose
craft brewery
absentee ballots

Related Content

Groups Call For Election Reforms Before The November Election

By May 26, 2020

COVID-19 closed down the March primary election, and lawmakers extended the absentee ballot deadline to late April.  Voter rights groups are asking state lawmakers to reform voting laws now, to avoid confusion before the November election. But they are not necessarily on the same page when it comes to which reforms should be made. 

Changes Recommended For Ohio's Election This November

By Apr 30, 2020

Just under a quarter of Ohio’s registered voters actually cast ballots in the primary election which ended earlier this week. Low turnout was expected after the original March 17th in person Election Day was canceled because of coronavirus concerns, and absentee voting by mail was extended until this past Tuesday. And there are now calls for change to make it easier to vote this fall.

Pandemic Puts A Crimp On Voter Registration, Potentially Altering Electorate

By May 26, 2020

No door-to-door canvassing. Public gatherings are canceled. Motor vehicle offices are closed. Naturalization ceremonies are on hiatus.

Almost every place where Americans usually register to vote has been out of reach since March and it's led to a big drop in new registrations right before a presidential election that was expected to see record turnout.