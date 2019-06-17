Ohio Technology Program Third Frontier May be Nearing End

The state’s investment arm for tech startups and ventures is facing a financial wall. However, there are some differing opinions on the urgency of renewing funds for the Third Frontier Commission.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted wouldn’t say the Third Frontier is running out of money. Rather, he said the commission that uses bond money to kickstart projects is nearing the limit to the life of the program.

Third Frontier has about $180 million left. Husted said that still gives the commission a few more years.

“I think the conversation as of late is ‘are we preparing to look at the future? What does that future look like?’ Right now we’re focused on the budget.”

Husted is also director of InnovateOhio, a new department created to help streamline innovation and services within state government. He emphasizes that the goals of InnovateOhio and the Third Frontier Commission are separate.

Funding for Third Frontier Program in Jeopardy

By Jun 4, 2019
photo of the audience
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The fund that the state has used to offer more than a billion dollars for high tech research and development projects since voters approved it in 2005 is running out of money. And there are no announced plans to shore up the Third Frontier program. 

Economic development organizations and business groups are advocating for the Third Frontier, which only has about $180 million left from its last bond issue. Alesha Washington at the Greater Cleveland Partnership says it’s time to look at it.

University of Akron Receives State Grant for Hi-Tech Opioid Gloves

By Sep 12, 2018
photo of Abraham Joy
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A dozen high-tech ideas for fighting the opioid crisis have each been awarded $200,000 from Ohio’s Third Frontier fund. The winners were picked in a contest that Gov. John Kasich proposed, and there’s still a final round of cash to come.

The concepts include apps connecting people to treatment and wraparound services, a screening test for health care providers, and equipment to help with opioid withdrawal. Brian Carrico with Indiana-based Innovation Health Solutions created a device that blocks brain signals that trigger withdrawal symptoms by over 80 percent.

Deadline for High-Tech Proposals to Fight the Opioid Epidemic Is Just Three Weeks Away

By Nov 21, 2017
Dr. Mark Hurst, Ohio Department of Health
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The deadline to submit new-tech ideas to the state of Ohio to fight the opioid crisis is growing near.

The challenge includes $8 million in awards and grants. It kicked-off Oct. 18th, with proposals to be in no later than Dec. 15th. 

Dr. Mark Hurst is medical director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.  He says hundreds of submissions are already in and the best of those, and of the hundreds more that are expected, will receive awards.