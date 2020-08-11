Ohio Tax Collections Up, But So Are Medicaid Caseloads

By 1 hour ago
  • Daniel Konik
Originally published on August 11, 2020 5:24 pm

After three months of declines, Ohio took in 8 percent more in taxes than the Office of Budget and Management estimated, though much of that is connected to the delay of the tax deadline to July 15. But there was a different kind of growth in the state’s July report that could be concerning.

Enrollment in Medicaid was up 6.7% over estimates, and Medicaid spending increased 12% over June.

Former Ohio Medicaid director John Corlett – who’s now with the Center for Community Solutions – says the caseload growth seems manageable, but it’s something to watch if infections spike and businesses shut down.

“Medicaid caseload growth tends to lag other indicators, like food stamp cases are up to a larger extent than Medicaid because that’s because people need that help immediately," Corlett said.

Corlett says the majority of new Medicaid costs are being borne by the federal government, which he says is critical because states need help covering these costs.  

Just over three million Ohioans are now receiving Medicaid coverage.

The state cut $775 million from the budget at the end of the fiscal year that ended June 30.  $210 million of that cut was in the Medicaid budget.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Ohio tax collections

Related Content

Ohio Extends SNAP, Medicaid Benefits For Six Months Due To Coronavirus

By Taylor Haggerty Mar 29, 2020

Food stamp recipients in Ohio won’t need to worry about renewals for their benefits — at least not for the next few months.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week issued a waiver to the state allowing an extension for select benefit recertifications and renewals.

Any Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients whose benefits are set to expire in March, April or May of 2020 won’t need to seek recertification until six months later.

Medicaid renewals are also suspended for 180 days. Recipients won’t lose coverage during that time.