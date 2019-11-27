Ohio Supreme Court Dismisses Case Over Nuclear Bailout Law

By Nov 27, 2019
  • Perry Nuclear Plant
    The Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Lake County is one of two nuclear plants in Ohio that had been scheduled to close.
    Dan Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a case arguing that voters can’t vote on the state's nuclear power plant bailout law. The nuclear power company argued that the rate increases were really a tax increase.

FirstEnergy Solutions, which recently changed its name to Energy Harbor, is set to get about $150 million a year in subsidies through increased rates on electric bills. That bailout was created through House Bill 6.

The company argued that the rate increases constituted a tax hike and that citizens cannot vote on taxes.

The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed the case citing what it called a "lack of justiciable controversy."

A group fell short of putting a referendum on the ballot. But they still have a case in the supreme court asking for more time to collect signatures.

Tags: 
Ohio Supreme Court
nuclear bailout
FirstEnergy Solutions
Energy Harbor
House Bill 6 referendum

Related Content

Fight Continues Over Energy Bill, Ohio Supreme Court May Step In

By Nov 18, 2019
Ohio Supreme Court
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The fate of Ohio's new energy law could be up to the state's Supreme Court with parties arguing over two potential cases. One group is asking for more time to hold a referendum on the nuclear bailout law, and another case argues that the bill cannot be subject to a referendum in the first place. 

Group Opposed to Nuclear Bailout Turns to Courts After Petition Drive Fails

By Andy Chow Oct 21, 2019
a photo of the petition
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The hotly-contested energy law that bails out nuclear power plants takes effect Tuesday. A group trying to pause the law and put it before voters did not turn in their signatures by the Monday deadline. But the anti-nuclear bailout group is taking a different route.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts says they didn't have enough signatures to qualify for a referendum by the deadline.  

The group's Gene Pierce says their referendum drive has been met with heavy opposition, including ads, mailers, and canvassers who allegedly blocked and harassed signature collectors.