Ohio Supreme Court Dismisses Case Over Nuclear Bailout Law

The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a case arguing that voters can’t vote on the state's nuclear power plant bailout law. The nuclear power company argued that the rate increases were really a tax increase.

The case

FirstEnergy Solutions, which recently changed its name to Energy Harbor, is set to get about $150 million a year in subsidies through increased rates on electric bills. That bailout was created through House Bill 6.

The company argued that the rate increases constituted a tax hike and that citizens cannot vote on taxes.

The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed the case citing what it called a "lack of justiciable controversy."

A group fell short of putting a referendum on the ballot. But they still have a case in the supreme court asking for more time to collect signatures.