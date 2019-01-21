Ohio State Rep. Who Voted Against Pay Raise Donates His to Charity

By 30 minutes ago
  • Photo of Rep. John Becker
    Rep. John Becker (R-Cincinnati)
    OHIO PUBLIC TV

State and local elected officials are getting a raise thanks to a law passed last month. At least one legislator says he plans to give the amount of the raise away to charity because of the way it came about.

The raise was attached to a bill hiking death benefits for survivors of first responders, which became law after Gov. John Kasich’s veto was overridden. Republican Representative John Becker of Cincinnati called the process shameless and voted against the bill and the veto override. 

“You know everything that people hate about politicians is exactly what we did in this bill.”

Becker says he’ll donate the amount of the raise to a different charity every month, and is calling on other lawmakers to do the same. 

Related Content

Ohio Lawmaker Pushes Pay Raise in Lame Duck Session

By Dec 10, 2018
Ohio House

A veteran conservative lawmaker wants a raise – and wants his elected colleagues at the local, county and state levels to get one too.  He says it’s urgent that the idea moves forward right away.

Republican Rep. Bill Seitz says statewide, county and local elected officials and state lawmakers haven’t had a raise in 11 years. His idea is to give them a 75 percent cost of living adjustment – or COLA.

“So it’s not even cost of living. It’s ‘diet COLA’.”

Ohio Lawmakers Side Step Kasich Veto Of Pay Raise Bill

By Dec 27, 2018

The Ohio Senate and House have voted to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto on a bill, SB296, that would increase death benefits for the families of first responders but also hike wages for lawmakers and other elected officials. 