Ohio Sets Single-Day Record In New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

The state reported just under 1500 confirmed new coronavirus cases Friday, as mask mandates go into effect in 12 counties at 6pm. Ohio joins a growing number of states setting single-day records for new coronavirus cases.

Friday’s total of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,494 – the state’s largest single day total, and a 33% increase from Thursday’s number. It eclipses the previous record of 1,353 new confirmed cases logged on April 19, when it was thought the state had reached its peak.

Since the first of July, there have been six days when the numbers of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio were over a thousand. Just a month ago on June 10, there were 355 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Ohio is 27, more than double the new death toll reported Thursday. A month ago, there were 35 confirmed deaths recorded. But health experts have said that deaths are a lagging indicator.

COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have been rising all week, totaling 928 on Friday.

