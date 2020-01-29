Ohio Senate Reaches Agreement on EdChoice Vouchers, Sends it to the House

By 24 seconds ago
  • Photo of Speaker Larry Householder
    Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) speaks to reporters after House session, while waiting for the Senate to take action on a bill that includes a change to the EdChoice voucher program.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Senate has approved a deal that takes more than 800 public school buildings off the list of more than 1200 where students will be eligible for private school vouchers starting this weekend. Another big part of the deal goes to the House this morning.

The Senate plan on the performance-based EdChoice vouchers would increase state-paid need-based vouchers to 300% of the federal poverty level, or more than $78,000 a year for a family of four.  Republican House Speaker Larry Householder has a problem with expanding those vouchers past the 200% level.

“I have advised the members of our caucus, the people who are big advocates for school choice that I’ve been down the road and seen this before, and when you open the gates too wide sometimes you drown what you’re trying to save.”

Householder also wants K-3 literacy rates to be dropped as a factor in determining whether a building is failing and therefore students qualify for EdChoice vouchers, which are taken out of school district budgets.

Tags: 
EdChoice
Vouchers
school

Related Content

House Speaker Adamant About Component of School Voucher Deal

By 13 hours ago
photo of Larry Householder
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Republican leaders in the Senate and House are working on a deal that would stop a dramatic increase in the number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for private school vouchers starting this weekend.

The clock is ticking toward Saturday, when the number of EdChoice designated school buildings will more than double.

Lawmaker Questions Republican Willingness to Correct Massive School Voucher Expansion

By Dec 18, 2019
a photo of a school hallway
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A Democratic lawmakers and longtime critic of private school vouchers says she’s not convinced there’s time to do a short-term fix to a huge expansion of the state’s largest voucher program.

What Led to This Week's School Choice Conundrum?

By Jan 28, 2020
a photo of a classroom
SHUTTERSTOCK

This is the week that advocates for school choice are highlighting alternatives to traditional public schools.

One choice that may be available to a growing number of parents is a voucher to use public money to pay for private education.

That expansion of Ohio’s EdChoice voucher program could devastate public school budgets unless lawmakers take action this week.