Ohio Senate Makes Big Changes to Energy Bill

By 7 minutes ago
  • A photo of Perry Nuclear Power Plant
    The Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Lake County is one of two nuclear plants in Ohio that FirstEnergy Solutions plans to close unless it sets financial subsidies from the state legislature. The other is Davis Besse near Toledo.
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Senate has made big changes to the energy bill that could bail out Ohio’s nuclear power plants. Along with nuclear subsidies, a Senate committee has restored standards for renewable energy and energy efficiency--for now.

The changes mean a residential ratepayer would pay 80 cents a month on their electric bill. That, along with higher charges for commercial and industrial ratepayers, would give Ohio’s nuclear plants about $150 million.

The Senate’s plan would keep the requirements for utilities to use a certain percent of renewable energy but lower the final benchmark six years from now. 

It also puts energy efficiency standards under review in two years and changes the policies that encourage more savings.

Subsidies are also in place for the coal plants known as OVEC, but charges are capped at $1.50 instead of $2.50. That rate will be determined by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

Several groups said they were looking over the new language and did not want to comment yet.

Tags: 
energy bill
nuclear bailout
Ohio Senate

Related Content

Senate to Begin Hearings on Energy Bill

By Jun 7, 2019
A photo of House Speaker Larry Householder.
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate will begin official hearings on the extensive energy bill that would redirect the state’s attention away from renewables and subsidize nuclear and coal instead.

As a lead-up to hearings, state senators heard testimony from researchers and industry experts. 

The bill, which would bail out nuclear power and get rid of wind and solar mandates, has already passed the House. 

Foes Pledge Ballot Fight If Ohio Bails Out Nuclear Plants: 'We Will Kill This Thing'

By John SeewerJohn Seewer 2 hours ago

The fight over giving a financial lifeline to Ohio's two nuclear plants by tacking a new fee onto every Ohioans' electricity bill might not end even if state lawmakers agree on a solution this week.

Ads Flood Airwaves As Debate Continues Over Nuclear Bailout Bill

By May 20, 2019
Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant in Ottawa, Co., OH
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Ohioans are being bombarded with an ad campaign focused on an energy bill—House Bill 6—that’s being debated in the state legislature.

Who's behind the campaign and just what will HB6 do? Learn more in this conversation with Dayton Daily News reporter Laura Bischoff.

PUCO Chairman Takes No Side in Testimony on Proposed Energy Bill

By May 7, 2019
A photo of Sam Randazzo
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The chair of Ohio’s regulatory authority for electricity stood before a House committee. He discussed the bill that would create a fund that could bailout the state’s two nuclear power plants. The Public Utilities Commission chair says judging the legislation’s pros and cons depends on any given goal.

Sam Randazzo would not say if he’s for or against the bill, which would charge all ratepayers $2.50 to subsidize nuclear power among other non-carbon emitting power generators.