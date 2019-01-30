Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Kicks Off 'Dignity of Work' Tour

By 28 minutes ago
  • Sherrod Brown June 8th 2018
    Sen. Sherrod Brown campaigns for re-election to the Senate in summer 2018. The senator is launching a national tour as he decides whether to run for president.
    Sherrod Brown website

A lot of people are wondering whether Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown will run for president.

He’s dipping his toe in by visiting several early primary states on what he’s calling a “Dignity of Work” listening tour.

He’s kicking it off at a packaging company in Brunswick tonight and then heading to Iowa for a few days.

The senator says his decision to run won’t necessarily be based on this tour.

“If I don’t run for President, or if I do, I want dignity of work to be the centerpiece of every democratic campaign in the country," he said. "That means I want my colleagues – running for the Senate, running for the House, people running in local places, people running for President -- to be talking about respecting work and honoring work. If you love your country, you fight for the people who make it work.”

Brown expects the extremely cold weather may reduce turnout at some of his events but he does not plan to cancel any of the stops. He’ll head to Nevada, New Hampshire and South Carolina in the coming weeks.

He plans to announce whether he will run for president in March.

Tags: 
Senator Sherrod Brown
Dignity of Work
Connie Schultz

Related Content

Browns Says Trump Policies Don't Help the Middle Class

By Nov 2, 2018
/ FACEBOOK

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has a double-digit lead in most polls going into Election Day. The senior senator from Ohio is vying for his third term in office, and the campaign has been bitter and personal at times. Brown is sticking to familiar messages to make his case to voters.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown sits in a small office inside the headquarters of the Ohio Democratic Party, making phone calls to supporters. 