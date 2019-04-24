Ohio Secretary of State Pushes for Automatic Voter Registration Legislation

    Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is calling for bipartisan legislation that would allow automatic voter registration.
Ohio’s top elections official says it’s already easy to vote in Ohio but he says wants to make it even easier. 

Right now, when you get your Ohio driver’s license, you can register to vote or update your registration. Secretary of State Frank LaRose is asking for a bipartisan group of lawmakers and others to come up with legislation that would automatically register you unless you opt out.

“The simple question is ‘With this information that you have already provided us, we are going to register you to vote or update your voter address, would you like to opt out?’ If they opt out, that is their choice to do that but otherwise, they are going to walk out of there as a registered voter," LaRose said.

LaRose wants the group to come up with details on how this can be done at the BMV, when filing state tax forms, getting a fishing license or other interactions with the state. 

Democrats have long wanted automatic voter registration, but some Republicans have expressed concerns. 

