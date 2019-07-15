Ohio School District Flips Switch for Solar Power

  • A photo of George Wood and Ted Strickland
    Federal Hocking Superintendent George Wood and former Gov. Ted Strickland look at an image of the middle/high school’s roof with the solar arrays.
A school district in southeast Ohio flipped the switch on its new solar energy installation, officially bringing in 70% of its energy from the renewable source. School officials hope more local districts follow their lead.

  

Federal Hocking Local Schools turned on its solar power array, generating about 700 kilowatts through nearly 2,000 solar panels on the roof of the connected middle and high school buildings. The district said the move can be a good educational opportunity for students.

Superintendent George Wood encourages more schools to take this route.

“You’re generating cheap, clean energy. You’re getting an educational benefit from kids and you’re being a good steward of public resources. Seems to me it’s a win-win solution for everybody.”

Solar industry experts say these types of projects would be hampered and discouraged if lawmakers weaken the renewable energy standards, which has been proposed in the latest energy bill.

A report from The Solar Foundation in 2017 found that 45 schools in Ohio had some type of solar installation. California ranked first in the study with 1,946 schools having solar installations.

