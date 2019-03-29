Ohio Reviews a Plan For Medicaid Work Requirements After Court Ruling

By Mar 29, 2019
  • Ohio Department of Medicaid
    STATE OF OHIO

A U.S. district court judge has thrown out Medicaid work requirements in two states, calling them arbitrary and capricious. Ohio is now reviewing its own plan to impose work requirements on people included in the Medicaid expansion, which was just approved by the federal government two weeks ago.

Ohio Medicaid notes in a statement that its work requirements differ from those in Arkansas and Kentucky, the two states in the lawsuit. 

Sally Pipes, president of the conservative Pacific Research Institute based in California, thinks the ruling won’t stop states from going forward with work requirements.

"Many of the cases that go through the court and overturn good legislation – or bad – end up in the Supreme Court, and I think that’s why a lot of states will continue to move forward with their Medicaid work requirement plans," Pipes said. 

Ohio's plan is to require nondisabled Medicaid expansion recipients to work 20 hours a week if they're not older than 50, caregivers, or in job training, college or community service.

It's estimated just over 109,000 Ohioans might be subject to work requirements.

Tags: 
Ohio medicaid expansion
medicaid work requirements
Sally Pipes
Statehouse News Bureau

Related Content

Ohio Could Enforce Work Requirements for Medicaid Expansion

By Mar 28, 2019
a photo of protestors in support of Medicaid expansion
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio could soon be imposing work requirements for Medicaid expansion recipients, but a nonprofit law firm thinks it might not be worth it.

If imposed, recipients would have to work at least 20 hours per week, unless they are older than 50 years old, are caregivers, or are disabled.

Steven McGarrity, executive director at Community Legal Aid in Akron, says the law firm is reaching out to residents in eight counties, including Portage and Summit, about the work requirements.

Ohio Allowed to Impose Work Requirements for Medicaid Expansion Recipients

By Mar 18, 2019
A photo of a stethoscope and money.
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

The federal government says Ohio can join the eight other states that have been given permission to impose work requirements on people in Medicaid expansion. 

Ohio Senator Wants to Increase Age of Exemption from Medicaid Work Requirement

By Mar 18, 2019
photo of Sen. Matt Huffman
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The federal government has given Ohio the okay to require non-disabled Medicaid expansion recipients to work 20 hours a week unless they’re caregiving, in job training or college or over 50. One state lawmaker is disappointed, because he wanted that age limit to be higher.