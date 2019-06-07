Ohio Prisons Director Won't Rush Lethal Injection Protocol

  Annette Chambers-Smith
    Annette Chambers-Smith is director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
Gov. Mike DeWine has put off all upcoming executions until a new lethal injection method is developed, which he said will happen in the coming weeks. But the head of the prisons agency said it won’t be rushed. 

DeWine ordered the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to come up with a new method after a federal judge ruled the existing three-drug combination is cruel and unusual punishment. DRC director Annette Chambers-Smith said it’s taking those workers a while to do that because it has to.

“I’ve told them you take all the time you need, and I’ll take all the flak that comes, because at the end of the day, these are people and we’re going to make sure that we do this in a very reasonable manner that complies with the law.”

Four executions for this year have been officially delayed. There are 25 inmates scheduled for execution through 2024.

