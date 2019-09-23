Ohio Parole Board Changes Clemency Process for Death Row Inmates

The state is making changes to the process the Parole Board uses when considering clemency for death row inmates.

The Ohio Parole Board will get more information on the background of inmates. The inmate’s application for mercy, reports of child abuse, mental health and substance abuse history will all be given to parole board members early.

Senior Federal Public Defender David Stebbins says they were getting just the inmate’s case record, disciplinary history and rehabilitation efforts on the day of the clemency hearing.

“This permits the board to have all of the positive reasons for clemency before them before they interview the client.” Stebbins said.

Governor Mike DeWine said he wanted changes after criticism that the board wasn’t transparent.