Ohio Opens Call Center for Questions About COVID-19

The state has opened a call center for anyone who has questions about the potential spread of coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That number is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH that's 1-833-427-5634. State officials say keeping people informed and prepared is vital in handling what they see as an imminent outbreak of the virus.

Contact tracing the coronavirus

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said a key way the state is staying prepared is by performing "contact tracing."

This is where epidemiologists, which she calls disease detectives, meet with people under investigation for possible COVID-19.

"We investigate, the disease detectives go to everyone they were ever in contact with. They do a history on folks that is way more detailed than you ever get going to the doctors these days."

If a test comes back positive for COVID-19 and that person came into contact with a large group of people, like if they went to a concert or saw a movie, then the state would release that information. Acton says they hope to still protect people's identity.