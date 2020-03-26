Ohio Now Releasing Daily Numbers On Coronavirus Testing In Prisons

  • Barbed wire surrounds the outside of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio's primary maximum security prison.
    Daniel Konik
Seventeen people have been tested for coronavirus in five Ohio prisons – 13 results were negative and the rest are pending, and those inmates are in isolation. Those numbers come from a new daily update that the state is now providing on testing in prisons and youth facilities.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio had asked for those daily numbers. Spokesman Gary Daniels said many people come into overcrowded jails and prisons with health problems, so COVID-19 could easily spread.

“We practice isolation, social isolation, social distancing. Good luck doing that in a prison or jail environment – it’s very difficult," Daniels said.

The state announced over the last two days that inmates were tested at the Dayton, Grafton, Lorain and Noble County institutions and the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Mansfield.

Visitors were banned at prisons and jails early in the coronavirus crisis.

While some people at higher risk for COVID-19 are being released from jails, DeWine has said there are no plans to release inmates in prisons.

As of the state's latest report in January, there were 48,697 prisoners in Ohio's prisons, which is about 127% over capacity.

Related Content

Barr: Federal Prisons Mustn't Become 'Petri Dishes' For Coronavirus

By 6 hours ago

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons could begin sending home some of its oldest and most at-risk inmates as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, Attorney General Bill Barr said on Thursday.

Barr, who convened an unrelated press conference at a mostly empty Main Justice in Washington, addressed the Bureau of Prisons' handling of the pandemic in response to a reporter's question.

Prisons And Jails Change Policies To Address Coronavirus Threat Behind Bars

By editor Mar 23, 2020

As the Coronavirus spreads across the nation, it has exposed potentially dire health care conditions in some prisons and jails. That's forced many to change the way they operate.

Prisons And Jails Worry About Becoming Coronavirus 'Incubators'

By Mar 13, 2020

As COVID-19 spreads, public health officials are telling people to stay home if they feel sick. But in jails and prisons, that's not an option.

Robert Greifinger is a physician who spent 25 years working on health care issues inside the nation's prisons and jails, and he says the "social distancing" advice we're all hearing right now isn't so simple behind bars.

"There are crowding issues, ventilation issues, security issues where people have to be checked and monitored fairly frequently," Greifinger says. "So it's really hard to do."