Ohio Medicaid Program Works to Reduce Prescription Confusion

Ohio’s Medicaid program has rolled out a new tool that's meant to help cut down on confusion when it comes to prescription drugs.

The state is hoping a new drug list will help improve communication between patients, doctors and pharmacists.

Corcoran said the list will help ensure families get the treatment they need.

Ohio Medicaid has released what's known as the Unified Preferred Drug List, which names all the preferred medications under Medicaid, using both the brand and generic names.

Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran said it also makes health providers aware of what is preferred by Medicaid even if it's not on the health plan's list, which can alleviate the stress of getting medication.

"So that families get what they need in a timely way and they're not left without their medication," Corcoran said.

Corcoran said they've been working on improving the Medicaid experience for recipients and providers through conducting surveys.