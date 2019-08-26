Ohio Mayors from Both Parties Support Gun Reforms

By Karen Kasler 31 seconds ago
  • Ohio mayors meeting during Ohio Mayors Alliance lucnheon.
    Mayor David Scheffler (R-Lancaster, left) talks with Mayor Nan Whaley (D-Dayton) and Mayor Andrew Ginther (D-Columbus). They were at the Ohio Mayors Alliance luncheon where seven cities received more than $200,000 for local educational projects.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Members of a bipartisan group of mayors from around the state of Ohio are actively lobbying state lawmakers to consider a package of changes to gun laws and mental health policy. That 17 point proposal was unveiled by Gov. Mike DeWine in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting earlier this month.

Mayor Nan Whaley (D-Dayton) is a founding member of the Ohio Mayors Alliance. She says she’d go further than DeWine’s plan.

“Recognizing that last year we were talking about guns in day care centers, I think we’re moving in a direction that’s more healthy for our state,” Whaley said.

That law Whaley refers to was signed in 2016 but remains controversial. Mayor David Scheffler (R-Lancaster) is also part of the Ohio Mayors Alliance. He admits a red flag law and background checks can be a hard sell in southeast Ohio, but he supports those proposals.

“I’m an NRA member and a gun owner myself, but I know that we need to make some progress on that,” Scheffler said.

State law prohibits local communities from passing their own gun control ordinances.

Tags: 
gun control
red flag law
background checks
Ohio Mayors Alliance
Nan Whaley

Related Content

A New Quinnipiac Poll Shows Favor for Legal Abortions and Gun Restrictions in Ohio

By Jul 26, 2019
A photo of Peter Brown
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a majority of Ohioans support background checks for gun sales, favor legalized abortion, and oppose one of the most recent state restrictions on abortion.