Ohio Lottery Says It Is An "Essential" Service Under "Stay At Home" Order

By 1 hour ago
  • Jo Ingles
Originally published on March 23, 2020 5:31 pm

Ohio’s casinos have been closed for almost two weeks and it's been a week since bars were shut down, including those offering Keno. But Ohio Lottery tickets are still being sold, even under the new “Stay at Home” order that goes into effect tonight.

The “Stay At Home” order to fight the spread of coronavirus says only essential services are supposed to be operating past 11:59 tonight. That order doesn’t say anything about lottery tickets which continue to be sold at retailers.  

A written statement from the agency says “the Lottery Commission’s operation is considered an essential government function providing funding of public education and our ongoing philanthropic efforts across the state.” It adds those sales are limited to grocers, convenience stores and businesses deemed essential.

But some cashiers say selling and redeeming tickets requires employees to hand them to customers with less than the six-foot-distance businesses are required to follow in the order. 

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Ohio lottery
stay at home

Related Content

DeWine Issues "Stay At Home" Order, Exempting Essential Businesses

By & Mar 22, 2020
OFFICE OF GOV. MIKE DEWINE

While saying it's an "absolutely crucial time", Gov. Mike DeWine said he's issuing an order for all Ohioans to stay at home starting at 11:59pm Monday - what's being called a "shelter in place" order in other states.DeWine said the order includes three parts:

In Weighing Business Closures, DeWine Says He's Prioritizing Safety Over Economy

By Mar 20, 2020

Ohio has seen its first confirmed death caused by COVID-19. Now Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering senior centers to close as he evaluates the potential shutdown of other businesses.

'We are seeing many doctors falling ill' with coronavirus, Italian doctor says

By The World staff, Joyce Hackel 3 hours ago

Deaths from COVID-19 continue to mount in Italy. The area around Bergamo, in northern Italy, is the hardest hit.

Over the weekend, trucks from the Italian army were seen transporting coffins from there to other regions because local crematories can’t keep up.

Italy has suffered the world’s deadliest outbreak of the respiratory pandemic with at least 6,077 people dead as of Monday, most of them in Lombardy, the wealthy northern region anchored by the country’s financial capital Milan.