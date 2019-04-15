Ohio Legislators Propose Two Different Sports Betting Bills

    Ohio legislators have proposed two different bills that would legalize sports betting; in one, it would only be legal in casinos like this one, but in the other, it'd be legal at any lottery vendor.
Ohio lawmakers have been considering legalizing sports betting ever since the US Supreme Court ruled last June that states are allowed to do that. But there are two very different ideas on how to make that happen. 

The bipartisan bill from Reps. Dave Greenspan and Brigid Kelly would have sports betting in casinos, racinos and fraternal and veterans’ organizations at first. But because it would be regulated by the Ohio Lottery, sports gambling could be expanded to bars, stores and other lottery vendors. Republican Sen. John Eklund introduced a sports betting bill with Democrat Sean O’Brien, which would name the Casino Control Commission as the regulator, and casinos and racinos as the only locations.

“You would not see sports betting cards in your 7-11 next to the Keno board," Eklund said.

Eklund said there’s a big difference between sports gambling and lottery games – and he’s concerned about underage players and about people who don’t know anything about sports 

