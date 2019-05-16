Ohio Legislative Leaders Roll Out More Bipartisan Bills

For the second time in one week, Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House have come together to support bills they agree upon.

Representatives come together on a number of bipartisan bills

The bipartisan bills are aimed at reducing domestic violence, improving prenatal care, providing access to job training and broadband service and establishing an office of drug policy. Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) said these are some priorities on which her members and majority Republicans agree.

“Every Ohioan, regardless of where they live, should be able to access the tools they need to live a better life,” Sykes said.

The two parties disagree on bills right now that focus on clean energy, school funding and abortion restrictions.