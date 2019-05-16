Ohio Legislative Leaders Roll Out More Bipartisan Bills

By 1 minute ago
  • A photo of legislative leaders speaking at a podium
    Legislative leaders discuss priorities
    SAM ABERLE / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

For the second time in one week, Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House have come together to support bills they agree upon.

The bipartisan bills are aimed at reducing domestic violence, improving prenatal care, providing access to job training and broadband service and establishing an office of drug policy. Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) said these are some priorities on which her members and majority Republicans agree.

“Every Ohioan, regardless of where they live, should be able to access the tools they need to live a better life,” Sykes said.

The two parties disagree on bills right now that focus on clean energy, school funding and abortion restrictions.

Tags: 
bipartisan
House of Representatives
Emelia Sykes
House Bill

Related Content

Party Leaders in Ohio House Take a New Approach to Tackling Priorities

By May 13, 2019
A photograph of legislative leaders
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The leaders of Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio House are coming together to sponsor priority legislation for this general assembly. That’s a departure from previous sessions, when each caucus announced their priorities separately.

Brown Proposes Funding for Police Mental Health Crisis Training

By & Nathan Reineck 23 hours ago
photo of police line do not cross tape
TONY WEBSTER / FLICKR

Senator Sherrod Brown has introduced legislation to help police officers be better prepared to deal with individuals experiencing mental health issues. The bill would provide $15 million over a three-year period for police departments to improve their training. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said  officers really need the additional training.