Ohio House Speaker Says Members Want a Tax Cut in Budget Due Out Wednesday

State lawmakers have been advised by their economic researchers to cut the spending in Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget. But they may try to add something that DeWine deliberately didn’t put in. It may appear in the House version of the budget, set to be released on Wednesday.

There have been tax cuts in nearly every state budget since 2005, and Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said Republican lawmakers want to continue that, saying they’re why the state’s economy has been doing well the last few years.

“We're still looking at that. I know there's many members that want to continue to try to lower income tax in the state of Ohio.”

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) has said he wants a tax cut, especially since the gasoline tax was raised.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said now is the time to invest in children’s initiatives, Lake Erie and other projects.