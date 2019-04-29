Ohio House Speaker Says Members Want a Tax Cut in Budget Due Out Wednesday

By Karen Kasler 1 hour ago
  • Gov. Mike Dewine with Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).
    Gov. Mike Dewine with Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) and House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers have been advised by their economic researchers to cut the spending in Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget. But they may try to add something that DeWine deliberately didn’t put in. It may appear in the House version of the budget, set to be released on Wednesday.

There have been tax cuts in nearly every state budget since 2005, and Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said Republican lawmakers want to continue that, saying they’re why the state’s economy has been doing well the last few years.

“We're still looking at that. I know there's many members that want to continue to try to lower income tax in the state of Ohio.”

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) has said he wants a tax cut, especially since the gasoline tax was raised.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said now is the time to invest in children’s initiatives, Lake Erie and other projects.

Tags: 
Rep. Larry Householder
Gov. Mike DeWine
Republican tax cuts

Related Content

Tax Loopholes in DeWine's Proposed Budget Concern Political Researchers

By Apr 19, 2019
photo of Gov. Mike DeWine
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There are no tax cuts in Gov. Mike DeWine’s first budget. Lawmakers may change that when they introduce their version of it soon. But they probably won’t change the $19.2 billion in tax credits and loopholes in it. Two politically opposite researchers are concerned about those tax breaks.

Republican Lawmaker Wants Tax Cut in State Budget

By Mar 22, 2019
photo of House Finance Committee
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There have been tax cuts in nearly every state budget since 2005. But Governor Mike DeWine has said now is the time to invest in Ohio, so there are no tax cuts in his budget. Some on the panel that makes changes to the budget are considering whether a tax cut can or should be included.