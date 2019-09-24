Ohio House Speaker Prepares for Gun Bill Debate

The speaker of the Ohio House said he expects to receive Gov. Mike DeWine's official proposal to increase gun regulations in the state soon, and the legislation expanding background checks and a court's ability to confiscate weapons will be "well vetted."

Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) said he and many gun owners are already for background checks, but he raised doubts about how to enforce them for personal gun sales.

Though he's expressed concern about a three-day period between a request to confiscate guns and a court hearing, Householder said the red flag confiscation measure must have due process measures in place.

"Anytime that we have a system where someone is able to come out and accuse you of something and you have no way of defending yourself and you lose a constitutional right, we all need to be very concerned about that," he said. 

House Democratic Leader Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) doesn't believe the chamber will pass "significant gun legislation."

