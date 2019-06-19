Ohio House Passes Treatment Over Prison for Nonviolent Drug Offenses

By 34 minutes ago
  • A photo of the Ohio House in session
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed a bill giving courts options to divert those charged with drug crimes away from prison and into treatment programs. It now goes on to the Senate, which also has a drug crimes sentencing reform measure of its own.

The bill, labeled as House Bill 1 to indicate its priority, would expand access to programs for nonviolent drug offenders for treatment instead of conviction or prison. It also would allow for the sealing of some criminal records to help drug offenders get jobs.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Howse supported last year’s failed ballot issue on drug sentencing. She supports this bill as well.

“House Bill 1 gives these Ohioans a second chance to start over and have a real shot at reaching their fullest potential,” Howse said.

Cautious supporters say they’re hoping lawmakers will also pass the Senate’s priority bill that would also overhaul drug sentencing laws.

The Ohio Public Defender’s Office says about 2,600 people are in prison for drug possession, and 1,600 are locked up for possessing drugs in amounts for personal use only.

Tags: 
drug treatment
Drug Crimes
record sealing
Stephanie Howse

Related Content

Changes in Ohio Laws Could Help Give Ex-Offenders New Opportunities

By Jun 4, 2019
A photo of Andrew Bridges
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Over the last seven years, Ohio’s been slowly changing a set of laws that many believe keeps people from getting jobs, paying child support, even volunteering in their community. In the first of two stories on Ohio’s official second chances, we examine how some of these changes are playing out.

Senate Proposal Helps Parents Avoid Child Custody Relinquishment

By Jun 13, 2019
A photo of Matt Dolan
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate’s budget plan adds more money to the fund that helps children who are dealing with severe mental and developmental issues. But the changes include a policy shift that helps parents maintain custody of their children in the process.

The Senate heard the testimony of several parents who were forced to give up their kids to get state-paid treatment.

Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said their budget will change the rules to avoid child custody relinquishment.

New Website Helps Addiction Treatment Centers Connect with Patients

By Nicholas Hunter Nov 20, 2018
photo of opioids
SHUTTERSTOCK

People suffering from addiction have a new online tool that can help them find the treatment they need right away.

The website, called DrugHelp.Care, is updated daily by healthcare providers with how many treatment beds are available.

One of the site's creators who is an associate professor at Cleveland State University, Patty Stoddard-Dare, says the site is already making a huge difference in how patients receive the care they need.

Election 2018: Issue 1 Supporters and Opponents Make Their Case

By Oct 17, 2018
Photo of Issue 1 documents
WKSU

Voters in Ohio will see one statewide issue on the ballot. Supporters have said this constitutional amendment will steer non-violent drug offenders away from prison and into treatment. But opponents claim it will dismantle the work Ohio has already done to curb the opioid epidemic.