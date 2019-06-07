Ohio House Passes Bill to Help Recruit More Foster Parents

    Ohio has initiated a campaign to try to recruit more foster parents to meet the growing need.
The Ohio House has unanimously passed a bill to offer some flexibility in state training requirements for people who want to become foster parents. This comes as the system struggles with more kids than ever and not enough foster homes.

There are 16,000 kids in foster care and 7,500 licensed foster homes. The number of kids has grown 13 percent over two years, while the number of foster homes has grown 4 percent. Angela Sausser with the Public Children Services Association of Ohio said this bill will speed up the process of becoming a foster parent by loosening the very structured requirements.

“[It will] make the training less cumbersome, make it more flexible, and allow the state to adjust it as needed," Sausser said.

Sausser said Ohio has one of the nation’s highest levels of required training hours, and it can take up to nine months to become a licensed foster parent. Sausser’s group has estimated Ohio could have 20,000 kids in foster care by next year.

Apartments Open for Homeless Young Adults in Kent

a photo of apartments for homeless youth
Foster kids in Portage and Stark Counties who are aging out of the system and facing the possibility of homelessness now have an option for support.

Coleman Professional Services has opened the first apartments for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 who are no longer eligible for foster care.

Kathy Myers is the Director of Communications and Advocacy at Coleman.

DeWine Proposes Nearly Doubling State Children Services Funding

A photo of Gov. Mike DeWine
Children services officials are celebrating a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine that nearly doubles the amount of state funding that goes towards their cause. They say this is the first indication in a long time that the state is taking issues like foster care seriously. 

DeWine wants to pump $74 million into the family and children services fund, bringing the total annual amount to $151 million.

State Launches Foster Parent Recruitment Campaign

an ad for foster parents
Ohio has nearly 16,000 children in the custody of county children’s services agencies. Gov. Mike DeWine has indicated he wants to increase the number of foster care families available to meet that need, and one effort is getting underway.  