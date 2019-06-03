Ohio House is Considering a Bill to Allow Sports Betting Through the Lottery Commission

The Ohio House is considering a bill that would allow sports betting through the Ohio Lottery Commission, which can open the door to several venues. Speaker of the House Larry Householder stated his opinion on where sports betting should be allowed.

The bipartisan House bill would allow sports gambling in casinos and racinos.

But other groups, including bowling alleys and bars, are hoping new language will include their establishments. Householder said he’s open to the idea.

“If it makes sense and the committee likes it, I don’t see any problems with it,” he said.

Householder added that a priority for him is to make sure fraternal and veterans’ organization are part of the mix, which this bill would allow.

A bipartisan Senate bill would run sports betting through the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That bill has yet to receive a hearing.

