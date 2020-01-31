Ohio House Approves EdChoice Voucher Extension

By 19 seconds ago
  • photo of Ohio Statehouse
    The Ohio House approved a plan to move the start of the EdChoice application process to April 1, just hours before the private school voucher prorgam was originally slated to start accepting applications.
    KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The House has voted on a plan to move the start of the EdChoice application process ahead to April 1, just hours before the private school voucher program is supposed to start accepting applications on Saturday. Now, it goes to the Senate Friday morning.

Talk of a 60-day extension came after a day of negotiations over a plan that would replace performance-based EdChoice vouchers going forward with income-based vouchers. But when it was attached to a different bill and amended on the floor, Rep. Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) said a deal they’d been trying to work out with the Senate wasn’t happening.

“But it’s vitally important that we avoid the fiscal cliff to which we will be subjecting our public school districts if we do not, in effect, buy us some more time.”

The extension passed the House overwhelmingly. If the Senate doesn’t agree, 70 percent of Ohio’s school districts would have a failing building where students qualify for EdChoice vouchers – more than double the buildings that qualified for EdChoice this school year.

Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) issued a statement after the vote, which defends his chamber’s vote on an EdChoice compromise earlier this week, and added, “It is time to solve the immediate problems before us. We shouldn't be asking Ohio's schoolchildren and educators to wait for months.”

Tags: 
school vouchers
Larry Obhof
Bill Seitz
EdChoice vouchers

Related Content

What Led to This Week's School Choice Conundrum?

By Jan 28, 2020
a photo of a classroom
SHUTTERSTOCK

This is the week that advocates for school choice are highlighting alternatives to traditional public schools.

One choice that may be available to a growing number of parents is a voucher to use public money to pay for private education.

That expansion of Ohio’s EdChoice voucher program could devastate public school budgets unless lawmakers take action this week.

EdChoice Parents Say Access to Vouchers Promotes Choice

By Jan 24, 2020
a photo of EdChoice parents
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Parents of kids using private school vouchers are calling on lawmakers to keep the current program structure in place. As of now the list of schools to be designated for eligible vouchers is about to nearly triple.

Students are eligible for the EdChoice voucher if their public school building appears on the "low-performing" list. That list has 517 school buildings on it now, but it's set to jump to 1,227.

Lawmakers are looking at avoiding such a large spike.

School Districts Worry About Financial Impact of Voucher Changes

By Jan 23, 2020
a photo of a school hallway
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As lawmakers consider a deal that would avoid a large increase in the number of public school buildings where students would qualify for performance-based vouchers, Ohio’s largest school groups are raising concerns about it. 

The proposal from State Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) says only buildings getting F's would be removed from the list where students would qualify for EdChoice vouchers for the next three years.

Gov. Mike DeWine Discusses How to Help Failing School Districts

By 10 hours ago
A picture of an empty school hallway
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t weighing in on the deliberations in the House and Senate over school vouchers. DeWine talks about the need to do more to help failing school districts early on.

Some lawmakers have suggested the state do away with the Academic Distress Commissions that provide oversight to three failing districts. DeWine says he thinks the state should continue to monitor the performance of school districts. 