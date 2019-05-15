Ohio Heartbeat Bill Leads to ACLU Lawsuit

By 13 hours ago
  • A photo of the ACLU announcing their lawsuit over Ohio's lawsuit
    ACLU announces lawsuit over heartbeat bill
    SAM ABERLE / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

More than a month after Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court to stop it from taking effect in July. It bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The bill bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, often before a woman would even know she was pregnant. Jessie Hill, an attorney working with the ACLU, said the so-called “heartbeat bill” is blatantly unconstitutional.

“The law is very clear and the science that fetuses are not viable at six weeks of pregnancy and states cannot ban abortions before viability.”

Backers of the heartbeat bill expected the court challenge over the new law and hope the case will end up with the U.S. Supreme Court. They think the new conservative justices could use the law to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Tags: 
heartbeat bill
Abortion ban
ACLU of Ohio
Mike DeWine
Roe v. Wade

Ohio Senate Passes Heartbeat Bill

By Mar 13, 2019
photo of Ohio Senate
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Senate has passed the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” which bans an abortion when a viable heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. Republican leaders expect a possible legal challenge.

Pro-choice groups have said if the “Heartbeat Bill” is signed into law, they plan to challenge it in court. This would likely result in a pricey court battle that could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ohio's Year in Review 2017: Debate Over Abortion Heats Up in the Statehouse

By Dec 26, 2017
photo of handmaids and fetus tee advocates
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Department of Health statistics show the number of abortions in Ohio in 2016 was at an all-time low. That didn’t keep the legislature from passing more abortion legislation.

Ohio Right to Life is perhaps the most powerful lobby group at the Statehouse these days. The Republican dominated legislature has passed nearly two dozen bills that restricts abortions or funding for them. The latest was the Down Syndrome abortion bill which Gov. John Kasich signed into law Friday.