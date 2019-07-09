Ohio Gun Safety Group Refiles Petition Language

    The petition aims to get rid of the "Gun Show Loophole."
A gun safety group resubmitted a proposal that could potentially end up on the ballot next year. The group wrote new language for its proposal to expand background checks on people who buy guns at gun shows and online.

The petition calls for Ohio lawmakers to require federally-licensed firearms dealers to conduct nearly all gun sales and transfers expanding background checks and closing the so-called “Gun Show Loophole.”

Dennis Willard, with Ohioans for Gun Safety, said the group made some simple changes in its petition language after the attorney general denied its first filing.

“Because there’s so much overwhelming support for background checks for gun safety in Ohio, we were able to collect over 1,700 signatures, we need 1,000 valid signatures so we think we’re in good shape.”

The petition includes exemptions on gun transfers, such as among family members.

Groups against gun restrictions said expanding these background checks won’t reduce crime.

