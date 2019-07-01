Ohio Farmers Seek Help From USDA to Deal with Flood Damage to Crops

    Many of Ohio's farms are behind as flooding from severe rainy weather last month is still preventing them from planting crops.
    Dan Konik / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
    Dorothy Pelanda, the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture, says she has asked the United States Department of Agriculture to help farmers in Ohio recover from the impact of the flooding.
    Dan Konik / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s agriculture director asked the federal government to help the state’s farmers, many of whom have been unable to plant crops because of rainy weather.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda said she’s traveled the state and witnessed firsthand how record rainfall has devastated farmers. 

“I would be hard-pressed to tell you what part of the state is worse than another. There’s standing water and waist-high weeds in much of Ohio,” she said. 

Pelanda asked U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to help Ohio farmers plant cover crops for erosion control and to waive rules that limit the aid available to new farmers who lack a track record to qualify for emergency programs.

She said farmers tell her weather conditions this year are the worst they’ve experienced.

farms
Ohio Flooding
Ohio Department of Agriculture
USDA

