Ohio Farm Bankruptcies Stable Despite Flooding Losses

By 21 seconds ago
  • A photo of a flooded farm field
    Northeast Ohio fields like this have been hit hard by intense weather.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

After weeks of heavy rainfall and flooding, 15 percent of Ohio farmland has gone unplanted. In states like Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska this usually triggers an uptick in farms filing for bankruptcy. But a report from researchers at The Ohio State University shows Ohio farms have not followed this trend.

The report’s co-author, Robert Dinterman said crop insurance plays a big role, but there’s more to it than that.

"Having one particular year of inability to plant isn’t usually going to trigger you to then file for a chapter 12 bankruptcy. It’s usually got to be a sustained long period of time of declining income and/or land values that really kind of triggers it."

Land values in Kansas and Nebraska have fallen steadily since 2015. Northeast Ohio saw the largest drop in farm land values across the state, but only by 3.3 percent.

farms
Chapter 12 Bankruptcy
Ohio Flooding

State to Reopen Loan Program for Flooded Farmers

By Jul 10, 2019
A photo of a flooded farm field
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state is giving farmers another opportunity to apply for loans as they deal with severe weather and flooding that has kept many farmers from planting their crops.

The Ohio Treasurer’s Office is reopening its Ag-LINK program which can grant farmers up to $150,000 in loans.

The program usually operates between January and March, but Treasurer Robert Sprague said this can help those struggling with flooding.

Ohio Farmers Seek Help From USDA to Deal with Flood Damage to Crops

By Jul 1, 2019
photo of farm field
Dan Konik / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s agriculture director asked the federal government to help the state’s farmers, many of whom have been unable to plant crops because of rainy weather.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda said she’s traveled the state and witnessed firsthand how record rainfall has devastated farmers. 