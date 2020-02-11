Ohio Election Officials Work to Ensure Citizens Have Confidence in the Process

Voting rights advocates, computer security experts and some county elections officials gathered at the Ohio Statehouse for a cybersecurity initiative. Some say they feel like they have the information they need to protect Ohio’s upcoming primary.

Franklin County Board of Elections Deputy Director David Payne says he’s not worried so much about the election process itself. “It would be very, very, difficult for anybody to change a vote.”

But Payne says it’s easy for people to sow seeds of doubt so Ohioans believe their votes are not protected. Michelle Wilcox with the Ohio Association of Election Officials says many Ohio counties have completed a 34-point checklist required by the Ohio secretary of state's office. She says it was not easy. “Everything would be up and running smooth and then we would take five steps forward and three steps back.” Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all counties are on track to have the checklist completed by Ohio’s primary election on March 17.