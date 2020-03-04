Ohio Department of Health Urges Diligence in Preventing Spread of Germs

By Mar 4, 2020
  • photo of amy acton and mike dewine
    Health Department Director Amy Acton and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine talk about slowing the spread of coronavirus.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine has set up a statewide health advisory group to come up with strategies to deal with the potential spread of the coronavirus. There are currently no cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus in Ohio. And while public health officials say it's only a matter of time, they are still urging people to take preventive measures. 

Department of Health Director Amy Acton says coronavirus will eventually make its way to Ohio. She says its arrival is imminent. But that hasn't stopped the state from diligently working to block the potential spread of the virus.

"Slowing it down is crucial because it buys us time," Acton said.

Acton says they're already seeing medical advancements such as tests for COVID-19, work on a vaccine, and other breakthroughs.

"Everything we do to slow the spread lets more and more science come to bear," Acton said.

That's why Acton says it's important to stay on top of the ever-evolving situation, and take precautionary measures, which includes canceling the Arnold Expo in Columbus this weekend, an event that attracts more than 200,000 people from around the world.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
coronavirus
Amy Acton

Senator Rob Portman said states need more testing kits for the coronavirus. He expects lawmakers to approve federal funding upwards of seven billion dollars. He said lawmakers need to band together to prevent the virus from spreading further in America.

“We know that in certain communities this has spread quickly, particularly overseas. So we have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. And that means doing the right things to prepare for this.”

Ohio will soon receive federal funding to help test for and potentially care for coronavirus cases. Senator Sherrod Brown says the Senate is about to approve more than $8 billion in funding for coronavirus research and testing, and a portion of that money will go to Ohio.

