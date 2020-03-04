Ohio Department of Health Urges Diligence in Preventing Spread of Germs

Gov. Mike DeWine has set up a statewide health advisory group to come up with strategies to deal with the potential spread of the coronavirus. There are currently no cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus in Ohio. And while public health officials say it's only a matter of time, they are still urging people to take preventive measures.

Department of Health Director Amy Acton says coronavirus will eventually make its way to Ohio. She says its arrival is imminent. But that hasn't stopped the state from diligently working to block the potential spread of the virus.

"Slowing it down is crucial because it buys us time," Acton said.

Acton says they're already seeing medical advancements such as tests for COVID-19, work on a vaccine, and other breakthroughs.

"Everything we do to slow the spread lets more and more science come to bear," Acton said.

That's why Acton says it's important to stay on top of the ever-evolving situation, and take precautionary measures, which includes canceling the Arnold Expo in Columbus this weekend, an event that attracts more than 200,000 people from around the world.