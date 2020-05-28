Ohio Democrats Join a Call to Support Joe Biden

    Former Vice President Joe Biden is in a tight race with President Donald Trump in Ohio, according to recent polls.
Like just about everything else these days, political campaigning has had to rely on virtual connections. This week, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) held an organizing call to rally support in Ohio for Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Ohio had been seen as solidly red. Donald Trump won the state in 2016. But recent polls show a tight race. A poll by Emerson College in early May showed Trump with a 3-point lead.

Brown said the call drew 1,500 people, and he said Trump’s actions toward Ohio workers could lead to a Democratic win.

“The president’s ongoing betrayal of workers, whether it’s Lordstown, whether it’s denial of overtime for workers who have earned it, the president’s betrayal of workers, all those, add up to Joe Biden winning this state,” Brown said.

He also believes that Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic has led Ohioans to lose trust in him. The Emerson College poll found 48 percent of Ohioans approve of Trump, while 45 percent disapprove. 

