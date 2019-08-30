Ohio Democratic Party Files Lawsuit to Stop Voter Purging

The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit to try to stop voters from being removed from the rolls on September 6. This new filing comes about 24 hours after a different lawsuit on the same subject was settled. The remedy in that agreement allows voters who were removed, but should be eligible to vote, to do so with a provisional ballot.

Provisional ballot

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper said voting by provisional ballot is not a good enough option for voters.

“You won’t get the campaign mailers, the party mailers. You are not on the list of people that engage by the politics. Because of the way campaigns work, people basically target you. I mean you basically become a second-class citizen so you are far less likely to get the interaction from the political universe that the average registered voter gets.”

Maggie Sheehan with Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office said in a written statement that many groups helped to make sure eligible voters they found on the list for removal could activate their registrations. She notes the Ohio Democratic Party was not one of those groups and calls this lawsuit the next step in their tired playbook.