Ohio Democratic Party Drops Its Lawsuit Over Election Day Postponement

March 26, 2020

The Ohio Democratic Party has dropped its lawsuit over the postponed Election Day. 

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says the lawsuit sought to make sure Ohioans who didn’t get to cast ballots on Election Day got the chance to vote by mail. State lawmakers approved extending absentee voting for the primary election to April 28th and making it mail-in only instead of opening the polls on June 2, as Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose had proposed.

“I’m glad it’s not going to be an in-person election on June 2nd which I think would have been very chaotic," Pepper says.

Pepper says there’s no guarantee that coronavirus would be under control by that date. While lawmakers gave Pepper most of what he wanted, he says he wishes they would have put in a provision to pay for postage for forms to request those absentee ballots.

The situation capped an evening of uncertainty that began Monday afternoon when the governor and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said they wanted to push the primary to June 2 to protect the health of citizens concerned about the spread of COVID-19. 