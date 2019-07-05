Ohio Democrat Says Wasted Time Was a Factor in the State Budget Delay

By 38 minutes ago
  • a photo of protesters holding signs
    Protestors hold a sign after the Ohio House passes the abortion legislation known as the “Heartbeat Bill”.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio is operating on a budget extension since lawmakers failed to pass a new two-year state budget by the constitutionally mandated June 30 deadline. Some Democrats are questioning whether time that was spent on a controversial abortion law, recently put on hold by a federal court, could have been used better hammering out details of the state budget.

Democratic State Rep. Richard Brown said Republicans have control over the legislative and executive branch. So he thinks it’s ridiculous the budget wasn’t passed on time.

“This is a deadline that we knew was coming, and we were unable to meet it, which is frustrating. And then we look at how much time was spent on various issues, such as the so-called 'Heartbeat Bill,'" he said.

That bill, which was passed into law, has been put on hold by a federal court that ruled it unconstitutional.

In a written statement, Gail Crawley, spokeswoman for Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, said the House began hearings on its budget before Gov. DeWine unveiled his in March. She noted House committees heard 135 hours of testimony from more than 600 witnesses. And, she said the abortion bill, which was debated in a separate committee, had zero impact on the budget bill.

State budget
heartbeat bill
Reprsentative Richard Brown
Larry Househoulder

Related Content

Federal Court Blocks Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

By Jul 3, 2019
photo of Heartbeat Bill protestors
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A federal court has blocked a highly controversial abortion ban from taking effect. The so called “Heartbeat Bill” law was set to take effect next week.

The law would have prevented doctors from performing abortions at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. That could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Many women don’t know they are pregnant by that point.

Ohio Heartbeat Bill Leads to ACLU Lawsuit

By May 15, 2019
A photo of the ACLU announcing their lawsuit over Ohio's lawsuit
SAM ABERLE / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

More than a month after Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court to stop it from taking effect in July. It bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The bill bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, often before a woman would even know she was pregnant. Jessie Hill, an attorney working with the ACLU, said the so-called “heartbeat bill” is blatantly unconstitutional.

Why Heartbeat Bill Activist Was Not at the Bill Signing

By & Apr 18, 2019
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

When Gov. Mike DeWine signed the controversial bill into law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the woman who launched the first version of it in Ohio in 2011 and fought for it till it passed wasn’t there. 

Faith 2 Action’s Janet Folger Porter clamored for passage of the legislation known as the Heartbeat Bill for eight years, during which time former Gov. John Kasich vetoed it twice. She was excited when lawmakers passed it a third time.