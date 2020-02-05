Ohio Craft Brewers Conference Highlights Industry’s Economic Impact

In 2012, there were fewer than 50 craft breweries in Ohio. Today, there are more than 300. This week, many of them are gathering in Dayton for the Ohio Craft Brewers Conference.

Craft Breweries' impact Ohio's economy.

The conference offers seminars on things like how to handle yeast, how to do taxes, and how to market a new ale.

Spokesperson Justin Hemminger is quick to note that most Ohio breweries are less than five years old.

"There’s so much to learn about this industry, and with businesses that are this young, a thing like this is absolutely essential to helping them grow and thrive," Hemminger said.

There are now roughly 1.5 million barrels of craft beer produced in Ohio every year. That translates into an estimated economic impact of over $900 million.

On the conference trade floor, vendors sell everything from barley and hops to kegs and cans. Brewers can order merchandise, buy marketing plans, or even purchase a specially designed pickup truck.

If or when the craft beer market will reach a saturation point is unclear, but one thing is certain--some small breweries are doing big business in Ohio.