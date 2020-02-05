Ohio Craft Brewers Conference Highlights Industry’s Economic Impact

By Jason Reynolds 19 minutes ago
  • photo of craft brewery
    Land-Grant Brewing Company
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

In 2012, there were fewer than 50 craft breweries in Ohio. Today, there are more than 300. This week, many of them are gathering in Dayton for the Ohio Craft Brewers Conference. 

The conference offers seminars on things like how to handle yeast, how to do taxes, and how to market a new ale.

Spokesperson Justin Hemminger is quick to note that most Ohio breweries are less than five years old.   

"There’s so much to learn about this industry, and with businesses that are this young, a thing like this is absolutely essential to helping them grow and thrive," Hemminger said.

There are now roughly 1.5 million barrels of craft beer produced in Ohio every year. That translates into an estimated economic impact of over $900 million.

On the conference trade floor, vendors sell everything from barley and hops to kegs and cans. Brewers can order merchandise, buy marketing plans, or even purchase a specially designed pickup truck. 

If or when the craft beer market will reach a saturation point is unclear, but one thing is certain--some small breweries are doing big business in Ohio.

Tags: 
craft beer
Ohio Craft Brewers Conference
Ohio's Craft Beers

Related Content

Northeast Ohio's Craft-Beer Industry Continues to Grow

By Mitch Felan May 31, 2018
photo of Cleveland breweries data
CBRE RESEARCH

The state’s craft beer industry is continuing to grow, and Northeast Ohio is a major reason, according a new real estate report.

The study, which calculates the square feet of real estate space used by Ohio breweries, finds the Cleveland market makes up nearly 30 percent of the state total. It is second in the state behind Cincinnati.