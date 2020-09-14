Ohio Courts Consider Online Absentee Ballot Requests

More than one million Ohio voters have already sent in applications to vote by mail. But the Secretary of State and the Democrats are in court over whether they can be submitted electronically.

Court battle over online request for absentee ballots

On Friday, Ohio’s 10th Court of Appeals blocked a ruling requiring the state to accept emailed and faxed absentee ballot applications. Earlier that day, a Franklin County judge said state law didn’t specifically prohibit online submissions. Presently, applications must be delivered or mailed.

Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper said Ohio already accepts online applications from overseas voters.

“They’re already getting emails from other countries where Ohio voters send emails to request their ballots. So if the boards of elections in Ohio can accept emails from other countries, why in the world can they not also do it from Ohio itself?"

Ohio secretary of state Frank LaRose says the court’s original ruling on Friday could mean “open season for hackers to attack” local boards of election.

Both sides must file responses by Sept. 23rd.