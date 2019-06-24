Ohio Could Offer Access to Assets to Expand Broadband

By 6 hours ago
  • a photo of John Kasich at OAR Net facility in Columbus
    Former Gov. John Kasich launched the Ohio Academic Resources Network, or OARNet fiber-optic network in December 2012, making Ohio the first state with a 100 gigabyte network statewide.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he’s tired of waiting for providers to come forward with ideas on how to expand broadband and high-speed internet in Ohio. So he’s offering up some state-owned options to those companies to get them on board. 

Husted said the state wants to know if providers might want access to infrastructure, such as easements along state highways, the state’s fiber-optic network, and ODOT cell phone towers.

Husted said it’s an economic imperative to get broadband to nearly 1 million Ohioans who don’t have it in rural and inner city areas.

“I’ve heard for a long time that the private sector will take care of this but hasn’t taken care of it. So we need to nudge them to get them engaged in helping us address this issue,” he said.

Providers around the country say it’s expensive to expand broadband, especially in hilly and remote terrain, so Husted said the use of this state-owned infrastructure could help. But another reason broadband hasn’t come to these nonconnected populations is that they can be in small clusters and quite often have less income.

Tags: 
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted
broadband internet access
high speed service

Related Content

High Speed Internet is Elusive in Some Areas of Ohio

By Sep 14, 2018

The Republican gubernatorial ticket wants to bring together business and technology entrepreneurs to advise the state on creating high-tech jobs and improving state services. But as Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports, right now that won’t help more than a million people who don’t have high speed internet in their homes. One in 11 Ohioans have no access to reliable, affordable broadband, including a third of the state’s rural residents, but also thousands of people in the state’s biggest cities.

State Lawmakers are in No Hurry to Bridge Ohio's Digital Divide

By Jun 20, 2018
CONNECTOHIO

In many rural areas, broadband service remains limited, cost-prohibitive or unavailable altogether. State lawmakers have proposed two bills to change that.  But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, the bills appear to be stalled. 

There are two Ohios, one with high-speed internet service and the other without. Sen. Joe Schiavoni says when he was running for governor in the Democratic primary, he heard from people who wanted to start or expand businesses in the parts of Ohio that lack reliable broadband service.

Microsoft Partnership to Bring Broadband Access to Rural Ohio

By Nick Evans Aug 10, 2018
photo of broadband access
SAM HENDREN / WOSU

Many rural Ohioans could soon be getting broadband internet access for the first time.

Many rural areas around the country have limited or even no broadband internet access because providers say it’s too expensive to run new cable or fiber optic lines. 

Agile Networks CEO Kyle Quillen said a partnership with Microsoft, known as the airband initiative, would avoid much of the expense by relying on wireless signals instead.