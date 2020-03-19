Ohio Cases of COVID-19 Continue to Rise, Exceeding 100

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio has exceeded 100. There are now 119 cases in 24 Ohio counties, that's up from 88 cases Wednesday. Cases among men exceed those among women, 76 to 43. There are 33 people in the hospital.

“We are definitely on the upslope now," said the state health director, Dr. Amy Acton. She likened the spread to a fast-moving train and urged everyone to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. She also praised the ingenuity of Ohioans who are working to adapt to the new normal. "We're inventing solutions as we go."

Governor DeWine's daily coronavirus briefing for March 19, 2020

There has been concern about people traveling, either returning from or planning to take a trip for spring break. Governor Mike DeWine urged people not to travel. And Acton said people returning to Ohio should self isolate and self monitor for symptoms. "I need you to stay home," she said.

At the daily briefing, Governor Mike DeWine also ordered internet cafes to close, after being alerted of gatherings there.

Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran also announced a dramatic expansion of telehealth services. Telehealth includes video capacity but she said it also includes simple things like phone calls, Facetime and the use of simple smart phones. She said patients do not need to have existing relationships with providers to access these services.

"This is not only helpful in our current crisis, but for us in our healthcare system to leapfrog forward and begin to provide healthcare in a different way that will be satisifying and accessible to many Ohoians," Corcoran said.

In addition, Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor announced that she was making available $4 million that will be awarded via grants to help local courts, particularly in rural parts of the state, acquire video conferencing technology to reduce the need for in- person transactions. O'Connor said courts around the state have been able to close for non-essential purposes. They are maximizing the use of technology to reduce the need for face to face interaction.

O'Connor also said she's asked local courts to assess jail populations. Inmates who are low-risk for release but high-risk for infection may be removed from the jail population. "The reason for this is two-fold. One, to safeguard the folks that are in the jail and two, to offer the individual who may be at risk an opportunity to be isolated."

O'Connor emphasized courts have to be open to address emergency and time-sensitive matters, but many courts are being innovative in handling the situation. She supports stays on foreclosures and evictions, being implemented by some municipalities. "Those are good practices and those are practices I definitely would urge," O'Connor said.

The governor noted the grocery supply chain is doing well, but a suggestion to monitor temperatures has left thermometers in short supply. He also said the National Guard has been asked to help at foodbanks.

At the suggestion of his wife, Fran, Gov. DeWine urged all Ohioans to fly the American or state of Ohio flag in a show of solidarity and strength. "We will get through this. Spring will come," DeWine said.

Many changes have been made in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Here's what has happened over the last few weeks: