Ohio Bans Restaurants, Bars From Serving Alcohol After 10 p.m.

By 20 minutes ago
  • Arina P. Habich, Shutterstock.com
Originally published on July 31, 2020 5:25 pm

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission adopted a rule banning restaurants and bars in Ohio from serving alcohol after 10 p.m. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says this rule can help stem the spread of COVID-19. But restaurant and bar owners believe they're being unfairly targeted.

Opponents to the alcohol sales curfew argued that the state already has mechanisms in place to regulate the bars and restaurants that are not following Ohio's coronavirus-related policies, such as social distancing.

Alicia Zambelli is an attorney with Isaac Wiles representing several restaurants and bars. She says establishments have already been working hard to follow the existing rules.

"The vast majority of operators are adhering to those requirements and to punish all for the acts of a few would be very unfair," Zambelli says.

But DeWine's spokesperson says outbreaks of the virus have been traced back to restaurants and bars, and says the 10 p.m. ban is trying to target certain behavior of people getting out of their seats to intermingle. Critics have said specific data proving those outbreaks have not been provided.

Under the rule, alcohol cannot be sold after 10 p.m. and patrons have until 11 p.m. to finish any drinks they bought before the cut off. The restaurants are allowed to provide up to three drinks via carry-out orders.

Tags: 
alcohol sales
bars and restaurants
coronavirus
COVID-19
Gov. Mike DeWine
Liquor Control Commission
social distancing

Related Content

Ohio Coronavirus Cases Hit New High; DeWine Asks To Limit Alcohol Sales

By Glenn Forbes & Gayle Putrich Jul 30, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is asking the state Liquor Control Commission to temporarily cut off the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. and close establishments at 11 p.m.

The commission meets Friday morning at 9 a.m. and if approved, the measure would be effective as of Friday night.

“We do not want to shut down Ohio bars and restaurants,” DeWine said. “That would be devastating to them, but we do have to take some action and see what kind of results we get.”

Restaurants Can Now Serve Liquor with Carry Out Meals

By Apr 8, 2020
photo of alcoholic drinks
JAG CZ / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

Ohio restaurants have not been able to serve mixed drinks and straight liquors since the state order that closed dine-in services took effect last month. Now the state is changing its rules that will allow restaurants to serve those drinks along with take-out meals. 

Gov. Mike DeWine says the Ohio Liquor Control Commission passed an emergency rule allowing restaurants and carry outs with liquor licenses to sell alcoholic drinks to go with food orders.

New Bill Would Allow Alcohol To Be Delivered With Restaurant Food Order

By May 20, 2020

Ohio’s bars and restaurants would be able to expand their seating and service into parking lots or public grounds under a new bill at the Statehouse. And they’d also be able to sell alcohol for delivery through third-party services such as GrubHub or Doordash.