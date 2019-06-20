Ohio Attorney General Yost Throws Out Gun Purchase Background Checks Law Petition

By Jun 20, 2019
  • a photo of Dave Yost
    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost stops an Ohio gun safety group from moving forward with petitions for background checks for gun purchases.
    JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The group pushing for a law to require federally licensed dealers and background checks for most gun purchases in Ohio has been rejected by the state attorney general.

Attorney General Dave Yost rejected the language that would be on the petitions that Ohioans for Gun Safety would circulate. The group would need 132,000 registered voters’ signatures to put the proposal first before lawmakers and then potentially to voters.

Yost said in a statement that the summary doesn’t accurately reflect the gun sales or transfers that the proposed law would apply to, and it doesn’t include the number and extent of exceptions that would apply. The group would have to change its language and gather 1,500 signatures to try again.

Tags: 
AG Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General
Ohio gun laws
background checks
gun safety
Ohioans for Gun Safety

