Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Certifies Gun Control Petition

By 1 minute ago
  • photo of guns
    Attorney General Dave Yost had rejected the original petition last month.
    KLATTIPONG / SHUTTERSTOCK

It looks like Ohio voters might get to vote on a proposed law that would expand background checks for firearm sales after all. A previous version of a petition that would start the process of putting it on the ballot to begin had been rejected last month.

Attorney General Dave Yost’s office certified a revised petition that would be presented for people to sign, saying this time around it is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed law.  

This means the proposal’s backers can begin collecting more than 132,000 signatures from half of Ohio’s 88 counties. If they’re successful, lawmakers have four months to pass the plan as it is. If they don’t, the group can collect another 132,000 plus signatures to put the issue on the statewide ballot, most likely next year.

