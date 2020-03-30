Ohio Arts Scene Could See a Small Piece of the Stimulus Pie

2020-03-30
  • a photo of Arts Education
    OHIO ALLIANCE FOR ARTS EDUCATION

The $2 trillion stimulus package passed by congress and signed by President Trump will help boost many sectors Ohio’s economy, but what about the arts?

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act may be the largest stimulus package the country has ever seen, but when you get into the fine print, the National Endowment for the Arts is getting a pretty small piece of the pie: just $75 million.

"But that slice is really important," Ohio Arts Council Executive Director Donna Collins said. 

Some of that funding will trickle down to the arts council, and some will likely head to individual arts institutions across the state.

Collins said it's like sharing a pie with your hungry family.

"Sometimes there’s only a tiny slice left, but two bites are better than none," she said.

What could provide an even bigger relief, Collins said, will be the expansion of unemployment insurance.

"So it covers furloughed workers, freelancers, 10-99 self-employed contractors, gig economy workers and most importantly to me, artists and teaching artists," she said.

The Cleveland Museum of Art announced it was letting some staff go, furloughing part-time workers, cutting pay and suspending projects for independent contractors.

COVID-19
Donna Collins
Ohio Arts Council
Arts Funding
Stimulus
CARES Act
coronavirus

Social Distancing and Self Isolation Is Crippling Northeast Ohio's Arts and Culture Scene

By Mar 17, 2020
Mark Arehart / WKSU

From Cleveland to Oberlin to Canton, the coronavirus is forcing arts and cultural institutions to close their doors. We have more on the far reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and how those in the arts are adapting.

Shuffle: Northeast Ohio Musicians Go Virtual As the Coronavirus Quiets the Scene

By & Mar 20, 2020
A photo of a musician
MORGAN PASSEK

With the recent closure of bars, restaurants and venues that serve more than 10 patrons, the local music scene is facing challenges. Scheduled concerts, festivals, album release shows and other events have been canceled or postponed to a later, unspecified date.

Musicians and artists who rely on touring or otherwise playing out for income or exposure are faced with a new reality with the local community being unable to congregate in the presence of live music. Weekend plans and evening socialization may have changed for audiences, but for many local artists, their livelihood has all but vanished.

Cleveland International Film Festival, Orchestra, Rock Hall Adapting Programming Amid Coronavirus

By Mar 25, 2020
photo of Tower City
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Several of Cleveland’s most well-known arts institutions are adapting operations to connect with people during the coronavirus pandemic.