Ohio AG Seeks to Have Sandusky County Prosecutor Removed

A Sandusky judge has suspended the county's embattled prosecutor. The suspension was issued after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint to remove the prosecutor from office based on his admission of negligent assault.

Yost said the prosecutor's office has lost credibility under Braun.

Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun pleaded guilty in court to one count of negligent assault. State investigators say Braun committed a number of inappropriate actions in office such as groping female subordinates and conducting a criminal investigation in order to obtain private cell phone records of female subordinates.

Yost filed a complaint in Sandusky County court saying Braun's plea, along with the results of a state investigation, prove that he should be removed from office due to what Yost called "physical and psychological abuse."

The court filing begins the procedure to remove a public officer set by Ohio law. It also said Gov. Mike DeWine backs the request.

Yost said Braun cannot and should not be trusted with the authority of a prosecutor's office saying he has lost the ability to advocate for women meaningfully.

"How can any woman who feels that she's been the victim of an assault, of a sexual assault, of a hostile work environment, possibly feel that she's going to have her case fairly considered in the office of a prosecutor who's been convicted of the same kind of conduct?" Yost queried.

Braun did not respond to a request for comment.