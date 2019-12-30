ODOT uses Pop Culture References to Keep Drivers Focused

By 46 seconds ago
  • Photo of a road sign with a christmas story reference on it, reading
    References like this Christmas Story Callback help drivers stay focused on the road, according to ODOT.
    Ohio Department of Transportation / State of Ohio

If you’ve driven Ohio’s roads lately, you’ve probably noticed the big signs with cheeky sayings directed at drivers.

One sign reminds drivers life is “fra-gee-lay (fragile),” a reference to the movie, “A Christmas Story.” 

Even Santa needs to abide by traffic laws.
Credit Ohio Department of Transportation / State of Ohio

Another tells drivers to stay in the right lane unless passing because Santa needs the left lane.

Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said there’s a simple reason for these signs. 

“It might seem flip but we have found that tying these messages to pop culture references makes people remember them.” Marchbanks said.

ODOT wants to ensure if Clark Griswold is driving Eddie to the middle of nowhere, he's driving sober.
Credit Ohio Department of Transportation / State of Ohio

A survey conducted by the Federal Highway Administration found that more than half of all respondents said messages like these caused them to change their driving. 

Traffic accidents are up in Ohio this year, so Marchbanks said the message boards will focus on urging drivers to drive sober without distractions. 

Tags: 
safe driving
Ohio Department of Transportation
Jack Marchbanks
A Christmas Story
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
road signs
pop culture

Related Content

ODOT Opens Ohio's First Smart Lane In Columbus

By editor Oct 24, 2019

Ohio's first-ever 'smart lane' has opened. The smart lane is meant to reduce traffic congestion heading out of downtown on eastbound Interstate 670.

ODOT Finances Solid Thanks to Gas Tax Hike

By Oct 30, 2019
gas pump prices
ROSCHETZKY PHOTOGRAPHY / SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio’s 10.5 cent gas tax increase from the state’s transportation budget has been in place for four months. And the director of the Ohio Department of Transportation says the money his agency fought lawmakers to get is already making a difference.

Jack Marchbanks says ODOT is on solid financial ground for the first time in years. The gas tax hike will bring in $820 million this fiscal year, and $3.2 billion over the next four years. But Marchbanks says the agency didn’t overshoot in asking for nearly twice that when it first proposed the gas tax increase.