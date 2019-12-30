ODOT uses Pop Culture References to Keep Drivers Focused

If you’ve driven Ohio’s roads lately, you’ve probably noticed the big signs with cheeky sayings directed at drivers.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said tying safe-driving tips to pop culture references will help drivers change bad driving habits.

One sign reminds drivers life is “fra-gee-lay (fragile),” a reference to the movie, “A Christmas Story.”

Another tells drivers to stay in the right lane unless passing because Santa needs the left lane.

Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks said there’s a simple reason for these signs.

“It might seem flip but we have found that tying these messages to pop culture references makes people remember them.” Marchbanks said.

A survey conducted by the Federal Highway Administration found that more than half of all respondents said messages like these caused them to change their driving.

Traffic accidents are up in Ohio this year, so Marchbanks said the message boards will focus on urging drivers to drive sober without distractions.